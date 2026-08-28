Milwaukee police investigate death at 27th and Walnut

The Brief Milwaukee police are conducting a death investigation near 27th and Walnut. Family members told FOX6 News a loved one was shot and killed. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Milwaukee police are investigating a death near 27th and Walnut, where family members told FOX6 News a loved one was shot and killed, on Friday.

27th and Walnut

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene. The scene remained active for hours.

What we don't know:

Family members said someone was shot and killed, and community members told FOX6 they heard gunshots, but the Milwaukee Police Department has not confirmed if anyone was shot. FOX6 asked officers at the scene for details, but they did not provide any information about the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.