Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee dating app crimes; city leaders urge caution

By
Published  January 14, 2026 12:13pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

24 October 2024, Lower Saxony, Hanover: ILLUSTRATION - A woman holds a smartphone on which the dating apps Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid and Hinge are displayed. Photo: Alicia Windzio/dpa (Photo by Alicia Windzio/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • MPD reports a surge in robberies targeting dating app users, specifically within the LGBTQ+ community.
    • Suspects arrange in-person meet-ups via apps to ambush and rob victims, sometimes with accomplices.
    • Officials urge users to meet in public, stay sober, and notify friends of their location before meeting someone new.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has seen a surge of robberies associated with dating apps, particularly among the LGBTQ+ community. That's according to a news release from members of the Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday, Jan. 14. 

Dating app caution

What we know:

The release says the robberies generally involve the suspect setting a meet-up with the victim, and then robbing them or having other suspects there to commit the robbery.

Officials said it is worth a reminder that before meeting someone for the first time in person, you should be prepared. To assist, the MPD Public Information Office compiled a list of best practices for online dating.

Those tips include: 

  • Always tell someone where you’re going and who you’re meeting
  • Meet in a public place
  • Don’t give out private information
  • Stay sober

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

People should also be aware of potential scams associated with online dating, officials said.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by members of the Milwaukee Common Council.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews