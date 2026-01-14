Milwaukee dating app crimes; city leaders urge caution
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has seen a surge of robberies associated with dating apps, particularly among the LGBTQ+ community. That's according to a news release from members of the Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday, Jan. 14.
Dating app caution
What we know:
The release says the robberies generally involve the suspect setting a meet-up with the victim, and then robbing them or having other suspects there to commit the robbery.
Officials said it is worth a reminder that before meeting someone for the first time in person, you should be prepared. To assist, the MPD Public Information Office compiled a list of best practices for online dating.
Those tips include:
- Always tell someone where you’re going and who you’re meeting
- Meet in a public place
- Don’t give out private information
- Stay sober
People should also be aware of potential scams associated with online dating, officials said.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by members of the Milwaukee Common Council.