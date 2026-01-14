Milwaukee dating app crimes; city leaders urge caution

article

The Brief MPD reports a surge in robberies targeting dating app users, specifically within the LGBTQ+ community. Suspects arrange in-person meet-ups via apps to ambush and rob victims, sometimes with accomplices. Officials urge users to meet in public, stay sober, and notify friends of their location before meeting someone new.



The Milwaukee Police Department has seen a surge of robberies associated with dating apps, particularly among the LGBTQ+ community. That's according to a news release from members of the Milwaukee Common Council on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Dating app caution

What we know:

The release says the robberies generally involve the suspect setting a meet-up with the victim, and then robbing them or having other suspects there to commit the robbery.

Officials said it is worth a reminder that before meeting someone for the first time in person, you should be prepared. To assist, the MPD Public Information Office compiled a list of best practices for online dating.

Those tips include:

Always tell someone where you’re going and who you’re meeting

Meet in a public place

Don’t give out private information

Stay sober

People should also be aware of potential scams associated with online dating, officials said.