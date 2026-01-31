Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 91st and Appleton

article

The Brief Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find Sheree Wimberly. Wimberly was last seen Saturday near 91st and Appleton. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 56-year-old Sheree Wimberly. The critically missing woman was last seen near 91st and Appleton at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31.

What they're saying:

Police described Wimberley as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, bald with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur around the collar, gray sweatpants, and white-black-and-green shoes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Wimberly's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Related article