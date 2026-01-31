Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 91st and Appleton
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 56-year-old Sheree Wimberly. The critically missing woman was last seen near 91st and Appleton at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31.
What they're saying:
Police described Wimberley as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, bald with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur around the collar, gray sweatpants, and white-black-and-green shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Wimberly's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.