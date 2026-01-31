Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 91st and Appleton

By
Published  January 31, 2026 8:10pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sheree Wimberly

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find Sheree Wimberly.
    • Wimberly was last seen Saturday near 91st and Appleton.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 56-year-old Sheree Wimberly. The critically missing woman was last seen near 91st and Appleton at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31.

What they're saying:

Police described Wimberley as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 170 pounds, bald with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket with fur around the collar, gray sweatpants, and white-black-and-green shoes. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Wimberly's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee