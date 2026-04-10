Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 3rd and Concordia
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing Azaria Townsend, who was last seen near 3rd and Concordia at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 10.
Police described Townsend as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 260 pounds with brown eyes and black, wavy, shoulder-length hair that has brown tips. She was last seen wearing a teal jacket, pink "Hello Kitty" sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan Crocs with colorful socks.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information on Townsend's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.