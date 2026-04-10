Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 3rd and Concordia

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The Brief MPD asked for the public's help to find critically missing Azaria Townsend. Townsend was last seen near 3rd and Townsend on Friday, April 10. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing Azaria Townsend, who was last seen near 3rd and Concordia at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 10.

Police described Townsend as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 260 pounds with brown eyes and black, wavy, shoulder-length hair that has brown tips. She was last seen wearing a teal jacket, pink "Hello Kitty" sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan Crocs with colorful socks.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Townsend's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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