Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 39th and Galena

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to find critically missing Kimberly Smith. The 47-year-old woman was last seen near 39th and Galena on March 14. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find Kimberly Smith, a critically missing 47-year-old woman. She was last seen near 39th and Galena during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 14.

Police described Smith as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds. She may be wearing a red wig style in a bob cut or her natural black-and-gray hair in a bob cut. She has a tattoo on one of her arms that reads "Nana" with a heart around it, and another tattoo on her wrist that says "Daddy." It's unknown what she may be wearing.

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Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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