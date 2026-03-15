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Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 39th and Galena

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Published  March 15, 2026 2:58pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Kimberly Smith

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police asked for help to find critically missing Kimberly Smith.
    • The 47-year-old woman was last seen near 39th and Galena on March 14.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find Kimberly Smith, a critically missing 47-year-old woman. She was last seen near 39th and Galena during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 14.

Police described Smith as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds. She may be wearing a red wig style in a bob cut or her natural black-and-gray hair in a bob cut. She has a tattoo on one of her arms that reads "Nana" with a heart around it, and another tattoo on her wrist that says "Daddy." It's unknown what she may be wearing.

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Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

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