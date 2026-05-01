Milwaukee woman critically missing, last known to be in Madison

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to find critically missing Tiffany Rutecki. The 37-year-old is from Milwaukee but was last known to be in Madison. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 37-year-old Tiffany Rutecki.

What they're saying:

MPD said Rutecki is from Milwaukee but was last known to be near Thierer and Lien, just off Washington Avenue, in Madison on Friday.

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Police described Rutecki as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 169 pounds. It's unknown what she was wearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Rutecki's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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