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Milwaukee woman critically missing, last known to be in Madison

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Published  May 1, 2026 9:48pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Tiffany Rutecki

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police asked for help to find critically missing Tiffany Rutecki.
    • The 37-year-old is from Milwaukee but was last known to be in Madison.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 37-year-old Tiffany Rutecki. 

What they're saying:

MPD said Rutecki is from Milwaukee but was last known to be near Thierer and Lien, just off Washington Avenue, in Madison on Friday.

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Police described Rutecki as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 169 pounds. It's unknown what she was wearing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Rutecki's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

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