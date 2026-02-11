Milwaukee critically missing woman; last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for Christeanna Hopgood, last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn on Wednesday morning, Feb. 11. Hopgood was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray jogging pants, and pink Crocs. Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing person, Christeanna Hopgood.

Search for woman

What we know:

Hopgood, 26, was last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn in Milwaukee shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

Officials say Hopgood is described as a female, Black, about 5'9" tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown eyes, a light complexion, and long braids styled in cornrows to the back. Hopgood was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tee shirt, gray jogging pants, and pink Crocs.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Hopgood's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at 414-935-7232.