Milwaukee critically missing woman; last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing person, Christeanna Hopgood.
Search for woman
What we know:
Hopgood, 26, was last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn in Milwaukee shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11.
Officials say Hopgood is described as a female, Black, about 5'9" tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown eyes, a light complexion, and long braids styled in cornrows to the back. Hopgood was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tee shirt, gray jogging pants, and pink Crocs.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Hopgood's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at 414-935-7232.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.