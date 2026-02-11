Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee critically missing woman; last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn

Published  February 11, 2026 12:06pm CST
Christeanna Hopgood

    • Milwaukee police are searching for Christeanna Hopgood, last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn on Wednesday morning, Feb. 11.
    • Hopgood was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray jogging pants, and pink Crocs.
    • Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing person, Christeanna Hopgood. 

Hopgood, 26, was last seen near 22nd and Kilbourn in Milwaukee shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11. 

Officials say Hopgood is described as a female, Black, about 5'9" tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown eyes, a light complexion, and long braids styled in cornrows to the back. Hopgood was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tee shirt, gray jogging pants, and pink Crocs.

Anyone with any information on Hopgood's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Third District at 414-935-7232.  

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

