Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen on northwest side
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a critically missing woman, 85-year-old Janet Pernell. A Silver Alert was later issued.
Search for Janet Pernell
What we know:
Pernell uses a walker for mobility and was last seen on foot near 75th and Glenbrook on the city's northwest side.
Pernell is described as a female, Black, 5'3" tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red/orange/gold jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans and light gray shoes.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Pernell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by