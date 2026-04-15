Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen on northwest side

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The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 85-year-old Janet Pernell, who uses a walker for mobility. Pernell was last seen near 75th and Glenbrook on Milwaukee's northwest side. Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a critically missing woman, 85-year-old Janet Pernell. A Silver Alert was later issued.

Search for Janet Pernell

What we know:

Pernell uses a walker for mobility and was last seen on foot near 75th and Glenbrook on the city's northwest side.

Pernell is described as a female, Black, 5'3" tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red/orange/gold jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans and light gray shoes.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Pernell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

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