Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen on northwest side

By
Published  April 15, 2026 10:27am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Janet Pernell

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for 85-year-old Janet Pernell, who uses a walker for mobility.
    • Pernell was last seen near 75th and Glenbrook on Milwaukee's northwest side.
    • Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a critically missing woman, 85-year-old Janet Pernell. A Silver Alert was later issued.

Search for Janet Pernell

What we know:

Pernell uses a walker for mobility and was last seen on foot near 75th and Glenbrook on the city's northwest side. 

Pernell is described as a female, Black, 5'3" tall, weighing roughly 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red/orange/gold jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans and light gray shoes. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Pernell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Fourth District at 414-935-7242.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

The Source: Information in this post was provided by 

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews