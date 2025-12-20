Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near Richards and Wright

article

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 45-year-old woman Mary Kaquatosh. She was last seen near Richards and Wright on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Police described Kaquatosh as Native American, 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a silver jacket and black-and-white pants. She may be traveling in a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information on Kaquatosh's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

