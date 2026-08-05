Milwaukee teen, baby critically missing, last seen near 29th and Chambers

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to find a critically missing 17-year-old and her son. Navaeh and Kareem Austin were last seen near 29th and Chambers. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 17-year-old Navaeh Austin and her 4-month-old son, Kareem Austin. They were last seen near 29th and Chambers at around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Police described Navaeh as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a nose ring and natural hair in a ponytail with blonde-dyed ends. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and black leggings. Kareem was last seen wearing either a dinosaur or basketball onesie.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.