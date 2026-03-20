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Milwaukee critically missing man; police seek help to locate

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Published  March 20, 2026 12:31pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Colton Pulaski

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for 36-year-old Colton Pulaski, last seen Thursday morning, March 19.
    • Pulaski was dressed in a black and red flannel jacket, black jeans, and black boots.
    • Anyone with information on Pulaski's whereabouts should call Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locate a critically missing person, 36-year-old Colton Pulaski.

Colton Pulaski missing

What we know:

Officials say Pulaski was last seen Thursday morning, March 19, on W. Appleton Avenue just a couple blocks south of Hampton Avenue. He was walking in an unknown direction.

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Pulaski is described as a male, white, approximately 6’ tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has black, medium-length hair and a short beard. Pulaski was last seen wearing a black eye patch covering his left eye, a black and red flannel jacket, black jeans and black boots.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Pulaski's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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