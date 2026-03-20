Milwaukee critically missing man; police seek help to locate

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 36-year-old Colton Pulaski, last seen Thursday morning, March 19. Pulaski was dressed in a black and red flannel jacket, black jeans, and black boots. Anyone with information on Pulaski's whereabouts should call Milwaukee police.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locate a critically missing person, 36-year-old Colton Pulaski.

Colton Pulaski missing

What we know:

Officials say Pulaski was last seen Thursday morning, March 19, on W. Appleton Avenue just a couple blocks south of Hampton Avenue. He was walking in an unknown direction.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Pulaski is described as a male, white, approximately 6’ tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has black, medium-length hair and a short beard. Pulaski was last seen wearing a black eye patch covering his left eye, a black and red flannel jacket, black jeans and black boots.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Pulaski's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.