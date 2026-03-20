Milwaukee critically missing man; police seek help to locate
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locate a critically missing person, 36-year-old Colton Pulaski.
Colton Pulaski missing
What we know:
Officials say Pulaski was last seen Thursday morning, March 19, on W. Appleton Avenue just a couple blocks south of Hampton Avenue. He was walking in an unknown direction.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Pulaski is described as a male, white, approximately 6’ tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has black, medium-length hair and a short beard. Pulaski was last seen wearing a black eye patch covering his left eye, a black and red flannel jacket, black jeans and black boots.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on Pulaski's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.