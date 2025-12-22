Milwaukee critically missing man; last seen year 50th and National

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing man, 68-year-old Abran Huerta.

Search for missing man

What we know:

Officials said Huerta was last seen walking westbound on foot near 50th and National Avenue around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 22.

Huerta is described as a male, Hispanic, 5'8" tall, weighing 180 pounds, balding with gray hair on the sides, and blue eyes. He wears glasses, speaks Spanish and English. Officials said Huerta was last seen wearing a black bomber-style jacket, black sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Huerta's whereabouts should contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.