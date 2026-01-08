Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen Saturday

By
Published  January 8, 2026 10:38am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ezekiel Harris

The Brief

    • MPD asked the public to help find critically missing 78-year-old Ezekiel Harris.
    • Harris was last seen Saturday near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public to help find critically missing 78-year-old Ezekiel Harris. A Silver Alert was later issued.

Harris was last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police described Harris as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown eyes, short gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black cargo sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.  

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee