Silver Alert: Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen Saturday

The Brief MPD asked the public to help find critically missing 78-year-old Ezekiel Harris. Harris was last seen Saturday near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring. Anyone with information is asked to call Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.



Harris was last seen near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Police described Harris as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown eyes, short gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black cargo sweatpants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

