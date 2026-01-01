Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near Lake and North
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 32-year-old Jared Bratchett. He was last seen near Lake Drive and North Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, Jan. 1.
What they're saying:
Police described Bratchett as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and chin hair with a mustache. He wears black-framed glasses and was last seen wearing a blue knit hat, blue Marquette University sweater vest over a gray sweater, black pants and a gray scarf. He had a gray walking boot on his right foot. He was carrying a black briefcase.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Bratchett's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
