Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near Lake and North

By
Published  January 1, 2026 1:12pm CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Jared Bratchett

    • Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find 32-year-old Jared Bratchett.
    • Bratchett was last seen near Lake Drive and North Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 1.
    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 32-year-old Jared Bratchett. He was last seen near Lake Drive and North Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, Jan. 1.

What they're saying:

Police described Bratchett as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 240 pounds with brown eyes and chin hair with a mustache. He wears black-framed glasses and was last seen wearing a blue knit hat, blue Marquette University sweater vest over a gray sweater, black pants and a gray scarf. He had a gray walking boot on his right foot. He was carrying a black briefcase.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Bratchett's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242. 

