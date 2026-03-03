Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 86th and Fond du Lac
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help to find critically missing 11-year-old Jordin Scott. He was last seen near 86th and Fond du Lac on Tuesday, March 3. He should be on foot.
What they're saying:
Police described Scott as 4 feet, 7 inches tall and around 110 pounds with a slim build, dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white hoodie, black pants and black socks – but no shoes.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department released information.