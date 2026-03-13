Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 25th and Townsend

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to locate critically missing Dimeir Camble. The 10-year-old boy was last seen in the area of 25th and Townsend. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 10-year-old Dimeir Camble. He was last seen in the area of 25th and Townsend and last heard from just before 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Police described Camble as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 110 pounds with a short brown afro. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a camouflage hood and black pants. He should be on foot.

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Anyone with information on Camble's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.

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