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Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 25th and Townsend

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Published  March 13, 2026 8:18pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Dimeir Camble

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police asked for help to locate critically missing Dimeir Camble.
    • The 10-year-old boy was last seen in the area of 25th and Townsend.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7252. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 10-year-old Dimeir Camble. He was last seen in the area of 25th and Townsend and last heard from just before 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

Police described Camble as 4 feet, 10 inches tall and 110 pounds with a short brown afro. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a camouflage hood and black pants. He should be on foot.

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Anyone with information on Camble's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252. 

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