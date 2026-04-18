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Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near Teutonia and Kiley

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Published  April 18, 2026 10:11pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sir'Charles Bason

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police requested the public's help to find Sir'Charles Bason.
    • The 11-year-old boy was last seen near Teutonia and Kiley on Saturday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find 11-year-old Sir'Charles Bason, a critically missing boy who was last seen near Teutonia and Kiley at around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Police described Bason as 4 feet, 5 inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and black, low-cut hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with green lines, dark-colored jeans, tan sandals and carrying gray Nike Jordan shoes.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Bason's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

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Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee