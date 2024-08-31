Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 31st and Vliet

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 55-year-old woman Linda Thomas – last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

Police said Thomas was last seen near 31st and Vliet. She is described as 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black pullover Nike jacket, dark brown leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.