Milwaukee woman found safe, reported critically missing Wednesday

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The Brief Milwaukee police need help to find critically missing Ciara Crump. The 29-year-old woman was last seen Wednesday near 80th and Marion. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Ciara Crump, reported critically missing on Wednesday, has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department needs help to find 29-year-old Ciara Crump, a critically missing woman who was last seen near 80th and Marion just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

What they're saying:

Police described Crump as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants while carrying a black bag.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Crump's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

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