Milwaukee teen, baby critically missing; last seen Friday afternoon

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The Brief Milwaukee police asked for help to find a 16-year-old and her 1-month-old baby. The baby was last seen near 63rd and Congress on Friday afternoon, May 1. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 16-year-old Neeh’Vajah Montgomery-Greer and her 1-month-old daughter, A'Mya Fena.

What they're saying:

MPD said the baby was last seen near 63rd and Congress at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 1. She should be with her mother.

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Police described Montgomery-Greer as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 125 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and multicolored bonnet.

Police described Fena as 18 inches tall and 4 pounds. It's not known what the baby was wearing, but she was in a pink, white, black and brown stroller.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the mother and daughter's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a photo correction from MPD.

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