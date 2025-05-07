Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near UWM campus

article

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 74-year-old William Lau.

Lau was last seen near Cramer and Kenwood, the southwest end of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, May 6.

Lau is described as 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a red jacket and carrying two backpacks.

MPD said Lau was walking and does not take the bus. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212.