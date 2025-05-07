Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near UWM campus

By
Published  May 7, 2025 4:38pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

William Lau

The Brief

    • MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing 74-year-old William Lau.
    • Lau was last seen near Cramer and Kenwood, the edge of the UWM campus.
    • Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 414-935-7212.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 74-year-old William Lau.

Lau was last seen near Cramer and Kenwood, the southwest end of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, May 6.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

Lau is described as 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a red jacket and carrying two backpacks. 

MPD said Lau was walking and does not take the bus. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Missing PersonsUpper East SideNews