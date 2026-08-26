Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 20th and Vine
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MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 8-year-old Jeresa Rowe. She was last seen near 20th and Vine.
Police described Rowe as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with a thin build, medium afro and dark complexion. She has a scar on her nose and a scar on her left eye. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jean shorts and black Crocs.
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What you can do:
Anyone with information on Rowe's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.