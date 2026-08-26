Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near 20th and Vine

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The Brief Milwaukee police requested help to find critically missing 8-year-old Jeresa Rowe. Rowe was last seen near 20th and Vine. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 8-year-old Jeresa Rowe. She was last seen near 20th and Vine.

Police described Rowe as 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with a thin build, medium afro and dark complexion. She has a scar on her nose and a scar on her left eye. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jean shorts and black Crocs.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Rowe's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.