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Milwaukee boy found safe, reported critically missing Monday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published August 10, 2026 4:51 PM CDT
Published August 10, 2026 4:51 PM CDT
article

Senciere Adams

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police asked for help to find 14-year-old Senciere Adams.
    • Adams was last seen near 47th and Lloyd on Monday, Aug. 10.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: MPD said 14-year-old Senciere Adams, reported critically missing on Monday, was found safe minutes after the department requested the public's help to find him. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department asked for the public's help to find critically missing 14-year-old Senciere Adams, who was last seen near 47th and Lloyd just after 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.

Police described Adams as 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with a slim build and medium afro. He wears bifocal glasses and was last seen wearing a pink shirt with "Messi" written in gray, blue jeans and knee-length charcoal socks.

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What you can do:

Anyone with information on Adams' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

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