Milwaukee crime: Homicides down, carjackings up to start 2023

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton on Tuesday, April 18 discussed the city's crime numbers for the first three months of 2023.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's statistics, there were 39 homicides through March 31, down 22% compared to 2022, while auto theft is down 34%. Other crimes, including arson (23%) human trafficking (13%) and aggravated assault (10%) are also down double digits over that span.

Carjackings are up 40% compared to last year – with 108 so far this year. Rape (4%), robbery (3%) and non-fatal shootings (1%) are the only other crimes with reported increases, according to MPD.

Other highlights, presented by MPD, include:

Overall crime decreased 19% (5,874 thus far in 2023 compared to 7,252 for 2022)

Homicides decreased 22% (39 compared to 50)

Property crime decreased 24%

Auto thefts decreased 34% (1,433 compared to 2,175)

Crashes decreased 11% (3,426 compared to 3,855)

Hit-and-run crashes decreased 19% (1,261 compared to 1,550)

16 total traffic fatalities (same for first quarter of 2022)

Additionally, MPD said the homicide clearance rate – meaning charges filed in homicide cases – to start 2023 is 74%.