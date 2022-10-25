Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit

Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23.

Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.