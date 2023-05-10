Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Burleigh, driver cited

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:42PM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a driver who caused a crash by trying to pass in the parking lane was cited.

The crash happened Tuesday, May 9 near Sherman and Burleigh around 3:15 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Burleigh

Police said the driver who attempted to pass in the parking lane collided with two other vehicles, one that was parked. A woman in the parked car, 59, was taken to the hospital with injuries.
 