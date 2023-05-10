Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Burleigh, driver cited

article

Milwaukee police said a driver who caused a crash by trying to pass in the parking lane was cited.

The crash happened Tuesday, May 9 near Sherman and Burleigh around 3:15 p.m.

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Burleigh

Police said the driver who attempted to pass in the parking lane collided with two other vehicles, one that was parked. A woman in the parked car, 59, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

