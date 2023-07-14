Expand / Collapse search

Semi hits bridge, I-43 at Howard in Milwaukee

Milwaukee
Traffic backs up after semi hits Howard Avenue bridge on I-43 (Courtesy: WisDOT)

MILWAUKEE - A semitruck hit a bridge on I-43 northbound at Howard Avenue – closing down two lanes Friday morning, July 14.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9 a.m.

Officials said the impact left several damaged pieces hanging dangerously from the bridge, which promptly caused the lane closures.

A bridge inspector declared structural damage to the bridge.