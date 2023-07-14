Semi hits bridge, I-43 at Howard in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A semitruck hit a bridge on I-43 northbound at Howard Avenue – closing down two lanes Friday morning, July 14.
Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9 a.m.
Officials said the impact left several damaged pieces hanging dangerously from the bridge, which promptly caused the lane closures.
A bridge inspector declared structural damage to the bridge.