Vehicle crosses center line, crashes into Milwaukee fire truck; 2 hurt

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The Brief First responders are on the scene of a crash between a fire truck and a car in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Officials say a vehicle crossed the center line near 13th and Layton and struck the fire truck. Two people were taken to the hospital.



A Milwaukee Fire Department truck was involved in a crash in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 22.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a vehicle crossed the center line near 13th and Layton and struck the fire truck at high speeds.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The Milwaukee Fire Department truck is totaled.

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.