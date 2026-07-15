Milwaukee crash near 12th and Atkinson, family mourns man killed

The Brief A 70-year-old man identified as William Spears, also known as Wink, died after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee. The crash occurred Tuesday night near the intersection of 12th Street and Atkinson Avenue. Milwaukee police took the driver into custody, and charges will be reviewed by prosecutors.



People gathered tonight on Milwaukee's north side to mourn the loss of a 70-year-old man killed Tuesday night, July 14, as he was crossing the street. He is the third person in Milwaukee this week to die after being killed in the crosswalk.

Remembering Wink

What we know:

Shared prayers, memories and dozens of balloons were seen at Atkinson Park just a block away from where the crash happened that ended the life of a man whose family has identified as William Spears. Balloons and flowers are seen at the corner of 12th Street and Atkinson Avenue.

William Spears, or as neighbors like to call, Wink

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"He is going to be missed," said Ransom, a community member, as folks paid their respects to a senior citizen whose family identifies as 70-year-old William Spears, or as neighbors like to call, Wink.

Spears' nephew, Sheldon Rowsey, said, "You know he likes staying out here and being out here around these people. He said these are our people as family, so we respect that."

Fatal crash

What we know:

It is the last place Spears was last seen driving his wheelchair before Milwaukee police say a driver crashed into him while he was attempting to cross the street Tuesday night.

"They told me it was like 50 miles an hour, so you know, that's kind of fast, and it was during the daylight," Rowsey said.

Rowsey says Spears was his uncle.

"It's kind of hard for me, and I'm trying to keep it together for him," Rowsey said.

It's a sentiment that is shared among those in the area who had love and respect for him.

"He was an awesome person," Rowsey said.

"Wink was the one that would take care of you. It's impossible to not go out and not take care of Wink in return," said Nate, a neighbor.

While not blood-related, folks in the neighborhood saw him as family.

William Spears, or as neighbors like to call, Wink

"I always give Wink anything he asked me for. I give it straight to him. Food at the gas station, whatever he wanted," said Ransom.

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"Wink is irreplaceable. Everybody loved Wink, everybody does," Nate said.

Just a block away from the corner he was last seen; dozens were gathered.

Balloon release for Wink

"He's in my heart, and I'm pretty sure he's in a lot of people out here that love and respect him," Rowsey said.

Milwaukee police say the driver was taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office.

GoFundMe Campaign

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe for his funeral.

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