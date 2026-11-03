The Brief One person was taken to a hospital after a fiery crash on Milwaukee's north side. It happened near 6th and Chambers on Tuesday morning, Nov. 3. Viewer video showed Good Samaritans pulling the driver out of a pickup truck.



A fiery crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning sent one person to a hospital, and viewer video captured the rescue effort.

Viewer video:

The crash happened near 6th and Chambers. Viewer video showed a pickup truck on fire, and Good Samaritans trying to put out that fire while pulling the driver out of the vehicle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, the pickup truck was headed west on Chambers Street when it lost control and crashed into a parked car at around 9:50 a.m. Both vehicles started on fire. The 63-year-old driver was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

What led to the crash remains under investigation.