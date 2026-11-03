Milwaukee crash, fire near 6th and Chambers; driver taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A fiery crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning sent one person to a hospital, and viewer video captured the rescue effort.
Viewer video:
The crash happened near 6th and Chambers. Viewer video showed a pickup truck on fire, and Good Samaritans trying to put out that fire while pulling the driver out of the vehicle.
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What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, the pickup truck was headed west on Chambers Street when it lost control and crashed into a parked car at around 9:50 a.m. Both vehicles started on fire. The 63-year-old driver was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
What led to the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: FOX6 News requested information from the Milwaukee Police Department and obtained video from a neighbor.