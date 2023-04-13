Milwaukee crash; driver ran red light, slammed into vehicle: officials

article

Two people were hurt after a violent crash at Fond du Lac and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee early Thursday, April 13.

Police say the wreck happened shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. Officials say one vehicle disregarded a red light and collided with the second vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that blew the red light, a 20-year-old Milwaukee, had to be extricated from the car. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say he was in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 36-year-old Menomonee Falls woman, was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries. She is in stable condition, officials say.