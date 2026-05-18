Milwaukee crash closes I-794 EB lanes at Van Buren Street
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MILWAUKEE - All eastbound lanes of I-794 were closed at Van Buren Street in Milwaukee on Monday night because of a crash.
What we know:
The crash happened around 7:42 p.m. near North Van Buren Street and East St. Paul Avenue.
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The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.
Officials estimated the closure would last about two hours.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided information.