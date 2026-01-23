Milwaukee crash; car slams into tree, 3 hurt including 5-year-old
MILWAUKEE - A 27-year-old woman is in police custody after crashing her vehicle into a tree near Fond du Lac and Wright in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Jan. 22. There were two passengers in the vehicle, ages 27 and 5.
Car crashes into tree
What we know:
Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. The woman's vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was later arrested.
The 5-year-old in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old passenger got treatment for non-fatal injuries.
Speed is suspected to be a factor in this crash, police said.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
