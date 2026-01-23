Milwaukee crash; car slams into tree, 3 hurt including 5-year-old

article

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was arrested after veering off the road and hitting a tree near Fond du Lac and Wright late Thursday night. A 5-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver sustained serious injuries and a second adult passenger had non-fatal injuries. Milwaukee police believe speed was a factor in the wreck.



A 27-year-old woman is in police custody after crashing her vehicle into a tree near Fond du Lac and Wright in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Jan. 22. There were two passengers in the vehicle, ages 27 and 5.

Car crashes into tree

What we know:

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday. The woman's vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was later arrested.

The 5-year-old in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old passenger got treatment for non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Speed is suspected to be a factor in this crash, police said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.