Milwaukee crash: Construction worker, child among those injured

Three people, including a construction worker and a child, were injured in a crash on Milwaukee's northwest side Thursday morning.

It happened near 95th and Silver Spring around 8:40 a.m. Police said a vehicle was headed west on Silver Spring when it hit a construction vehicle that had its flashing lights on.

The construction vehicle hit a 51-year-old construction worker, police said, and the impact sent the vehicle and worker onto a median.

The construction worker was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 36-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger in the vehicle that initiated the crash had minor injuries, police said.

Two other passengers in the vehicle that initiated the crash – a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old – did not appear to be hurt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.