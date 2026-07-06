Milwaukee crash near 66th and Villard; vehicle hit home, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that sent a car into a house on Sunday afternoon, July 5.
66th and Villard crash
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. near 66th and Villard.
Police said an initial vehicle struck a second vehicle crossing the intersection. The force of the impact pushed the second vehicle into a nearby home.
The occupants of the striking vehicle ran from the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit the house, a 16-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
66th and Villard, Milwaukee
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are still looking for the driver who fled.
Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272. You can also leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.