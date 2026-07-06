Milwaukee crash near 66th and Villard; vehicle hit home, driver sought

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Sunday near 66th and Villard. According to police, one vehicle struck another at the intersection, sending the second car crashing into a nearby house. Police are still looking for the driver who fled.



Milwaukee police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that sent a car into a house on Sunday afternoon, July 5.

66th and Villard crash

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened around 1:25 p.m. near 66th and Villard.

Police said an initial vehicle struck a second vehicle crossing the intersection. The force of the impact pushed the second vehicle into a nearby home.

The occupants of the striking vehicle ran from the scene. The driver of the vehicle that hit the house, a 16-year-old, was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

66th and Villard, Milwaukee

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are still looking for the driver who fled.

Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272. You can also leave an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.