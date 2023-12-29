Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash, 60th and Capitol; 3 vehicles involved, bus shelter hit

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:19AM
3-vehicle wreck at 60th and Capitol, Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Friday morning, Dec. 29 near 60th and Capitol.

Pictures from the scene show a vehicle slammed into a bus shelter. 

No one was seriously hurt, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash. 

This is a developing story.