Milwaukee crash, 60th and Capitol; 3 vehicles involved, bus shelter hit

Milwaukee police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Friday morning, Dec. 29 near 60th and Capitol.

Pictures from the scene show a vehicle slammed into a bus shelter.

3-vehicle crash at 60th and Capitol, Milwaukee

No one was seriously hurt, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.