Milwaukee crash, 60th and Capitol; 3 vehicles involved, bus shelter hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on Friday morning, Dec. 29 near 60th and Capitol.
Pictures from the scene show a vehicle slammed into a bus shelter.
3-vehicle crash at 60th and Capitol, Milwaukee
No one was seriously hurt, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story.