Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured

A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m.

Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants in the vehicle, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee woman, suffered non-fatal injuries. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.