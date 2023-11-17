Milwaukee rollover crash; 37th and North, light pole hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Nov. 17 near 37th and North.
The crash involved two vehicles. A light pole was struck.
37th and North crash, Milwaukee
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.