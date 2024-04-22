Milwaukee crash, 27th and Burleigh, 2 drivers ran red light
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 20 near 27th and Burleigh. It happened around 8:30 p.m.
Police say both vehicles ran a red light and collided. One vehicle rolled. The occupants of both vehicles fled the scene on foot.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.