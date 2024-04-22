Milwaukee crash, 27th and Burleigh, 2 drivers ran red light

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on April 20 near 27th and Burleigh. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police say both vehicles ran a red light and collided. One vehicle rolled. The occupants of both vehicles fled the scene on foot.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.