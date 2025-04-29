Milwaukee crash; 2 vehicles collide near 16th and Burnham, 1 hurt
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, April 29.
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near 16th and Burnham. Police say two vehicles collided while crossing the intersection.
One of the vehicles continued to travel and collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle.
One driver, a 30-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.