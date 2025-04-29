Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee crash; 2 vehicles collide near 16th and Burnham, 1 hurt

Published  April 29, 2025 9:29am CDT
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred on Tuesday morning, April 29.
    • It happened near 16th and Burnham around 5:45 a.m. 
    • One driver, a 30-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, April 29.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near 16th and Burnham. Police say two vehicles collided while crossing the intersection. 

One of the vehicles continued to travel and collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle. 

One driver, a 30-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

No other injuries were reported.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

