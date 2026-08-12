Milwaukee crash, 2 people hit by vehicle near State Fair Park

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The Brief Two people were injured after they were hit by a car near State Fair Park on Wednesday evening, Aug. 12. Police say a driver ran a red light and hit the people near 84th and Kearney. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver was cited.



Two people were hit by a vehicle near State Fair Park on Wednesday evening, Aug. 12.

Crash details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 84th Street and Kearney Street (the I-94 frontage road).

The driver was traveling north on 84th Street and approaching Kearney Street when the driver ran a red light and struck two pedestrians who were walking east on Kearney.

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The driver, a 27-year-old man, stayed on scene. The two pedestrians, a 64-year-old and a 28-year-old, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-fatal, injuries.

The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the driver was issued a citation for failing to yield the right-of-way.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.