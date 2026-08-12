Milwaukee crash, 2 people hit by vehicle near State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Two people were hit by a vehicle near State Fair Park on Wednesday evening, Aug. 12.
Crash details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 84th Street and Kearney Street (the I-94 frontage road).
The driver was traveling north on 84th Street and approaching Kearney Street when the driver ran a red light and struck two pedestrians who were walking east on Kearney.
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The driver, a 27-year-old man, stayed on scene. The two pedestrians, a 64-year-old and a 28-year-old, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-fatal, injuries.
The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the driver was issued a citation for failing to yield the right-of-way.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
The Source: West Allis police sent FOX6 some information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene after the crash.