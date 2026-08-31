Milwaukee crash near 11th and Capitol; motorcycle, sedan collide
MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 28. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near 11th and Capitol.
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened when an eastbound sedan turned north directly in front of a westbound motorcycle.
The 33-year-old motorcyclist and a 37-year-old passenger in the sedan were both hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.
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The 40-year-old driver of the sedan was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, resulting in bodily harm.
The motorcyclist was issued a citation for operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.