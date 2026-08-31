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Milwaukee crash near 11th and Capitol; motorcycle, sedan collide

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 31, 2026 12:09 PM CDT
Published August 31, 2026 12:09 PM CDT
article

11th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 28.
    • The crash, which occurred near 11th and Capitol, involved a sedan and a motorcycle
    • The 40-year-old driver of the sedan was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, resulting in bodily harm.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 28. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near 11th and Capitol. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened when an eastbound sedan turned north directly in front of a westbound motorcycle.

The 33-year-old motorcyclist and a 37-year-old passenger in the sedan were both hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

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The 40-year-old driver of the sedan was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn, resulting in bodily harm.

The motorcyclist was issued a citation for operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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