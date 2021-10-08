Milwaukee's COVID case burden, positivity decline for 2nd week

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Oct. 8 reported declining COVID-19 case and positivity trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 241 new cases per 100,000 people. The case burden is down from the previous week's 313.5 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria is considered "excessive," MHD said.

Percent positivity dropped to 8.4%, holding in the "substantial transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 8.6% the previous week.

As of this week, 62.1% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 55.6% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

"It is imperative we continue to implement tools to slow the spread of the virus," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We are seeing a two-week decline in our burden rate and need to be diligent with physically distancing, masking in public, and proper hand hygiene to continue this downward trend, but most importantly, we must continue getting ourselves and our loved ones vaccinated."

