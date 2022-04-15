Milwaukee County Zoo Egg Day

Hop on over to the Milwaukee County Zoo Saturday, April 16 for Egg Day. Jenny Diliberti Shea joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Some of the activities the Zoo has in store include:

Bunny Parade Say hello to the Easter Bunny as he rides through the Zoo during this extra-special parade, featuring the musical stylings of Razzmatazz! Be sure to stop along the parade route during one of its three excursions and celebrate the day by catching a sweet treat! 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

Egg Hunt Find the golden egg, answer the riddle, and receive a special prize!

Spring Face Painting Choose your favorite design and show off your springtime spirit!

Chalk the Zoo Add your flower to the garden path!

Spring "I Spy" Scavenger Hunt Pick up a scavenger hunt card and search for items around the Zoo. Find at least 5 items and return your card for a special prize!

Bunny EGGxpressHop aboard the North Shore Bank Safari Train and search for the carrots the Bunny left behind.Fee: $4/person Weather Permitting