Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of zebra foal, Mistari

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo has announced the humane euthanasia of zebra foal Mistari on Monday, June 15. The foal sustained a severe leg injury while transitioning to the outdoor habitat during her regular morning routine. Mistari was born on April 22 to mom Thelma.



The Milwaukee County Zoo announced that Mistari, a zebra foal, was humanely euthanized on Monday, June 15.

The decision followed a severe leg injury she sustained while moving into the outdoor zebra yard during her standard morning routine.

Zoo death

What we know:

Mistari suffered a severe open fracture to her right hind leg. An examination by the veterinary team revealed that the bone was fractured into multiple pieces and the blood supply to the lower leg was disrupted.

After consulting with large animal veterinarians and specialized veterinary surgeons, the team concluded that the extreme complexity and severity of Mistari’s injury made surgical repair impossible.

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The animal care and veterinary teams mutually decided that humane euthanasia was the best decision for Mistari.

A necropsy will be conducted by the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.

About Mistari

The backstory:

Mistari was born on April 22 to mom Thelma, who had moved to Milwaukee from St. Paul's Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in April 2025.

Mistari's birth came as a complete surprise to animal care staff, who were unaware of Thelma's pregnancy.