Milwaukee County Zoo bike ride: Take a 'Ride on the Wild Side'

You are invited to join the Milwaukee County Zoo's "Ride on the Wild Side" on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The zoo's website says kids of all ages can cruise in the Critter Caravan, a special 2.5-mile kids’ route through the Zoo. After the ride, kids can enjoy a post-ride snack, make some crafts and get a temporary tattoo in the Kids Zone.

Seasoned riders with a passion for pedaling can choose one of the distance routes (10-, 17- and 27-mile rides) that start at the Zoo and continue north along the Menomonee River Parkway and the Oak Leaf Trail.

After the ride, all participants can park their bike in the Bike Corral and enjoy lunch.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Registration also includes continental breakfast, a T-shirt, parking and admission to the Zoo for the day.

REGISTRATION FEES

Zoo Pass Members

Adults (ages 14+): $40

Children (ages 3-13): $15

Family of 4*: $100

Non-members

Adults (ages 14+): $45

Children (ages 3-13): $20

Family of 4*: $120

Day of the Ride

Adults (ages 14+): $50

Children (ages 3-13): $20

*Family of 4 is defined as 2 adults and 2 children.

TO RECEIVE FAMILY OF 4 PRICING

Members must enter promo code ZOOPASSFAM4 along with their member number when registering. Non-members must use promo code FAM4.