Milwaukee County voter turnout exceeds 100% in some wards; here's how

The Brief Many Milwaukee voting wards reported more than 100% voter turnout in the 2024 election. U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde has not conceded the race to Tammy Baldwin, citing those "voting inconsistencies," among other things. Election officials and experts explain how registration on Election Day, especially on college campuses, can generate turnout percentages that exceed 100%. Some wards were also flipped with other wards.



It's something you don't think is possible when it comes to an election, but some Milwaukee County wards reported voter turnout greater than 115%.

That led to people, including senate candidate Eric Hovde, questioning the security of the election.

FOX6 crunched the numbers on Milwaukee County’s more than 500 wards.

County-wide, turnout was 88.9%.

But the county’s unofficial election night results showed 24 wards with 100% or greater. It also showed one place topping 200%.

Tammy Baldwin, Eric Hovde

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde hasn’t yet conceded, and says there were "voting inconsistencies."

"Such as certain voting precincts in Milwaukee having turnout of over 150% of registered voters and in some cases over 200%," said Eric Hovde.

Voter turnout more than 100%

In fact, the unofficial Milwaukee County results did show Wauwatosa Ward 8B had voter turnout of 249%.

It turns out, the county flipped the registered voters with Ward 8A, a mistake that didn't impact the vote counts.

Likewise, the county says it flipped registered voter numbers in Franklin, Ward 14 initially showed turnout of 183%.

"It’s not like any extra ballots were actually counted or registered in any of those wards," asked Milwaukee County Election Commissioner Timothy Posnanski.

Voting machine

"Correct. Total ballots cast and total registered voters in the city remain the same. So the total percentage of turnout is the same, it’s just the ward by ward looked a little bit wonky. We want to make sure we clarify that," replied Election Director Michelle Hawley.

The corrected numbers show the same number of votes cast with more modest voter turnout in the 90s, in a county where voter turnout of people registered before polls opened was about 89%.

But what about Milwaukee Ward 335? It hit 148% voter turnout.

And Ward 187 topped 118%.

Both wards are inside Marquette’s campus with voting at the Alumni Memorial Union.

"Everyone trying to get involved. I think this was a pretty important election for everybody," said Parker Gugala, a Marquette student from Wauwatosa.

Voting on Election Day

Gugala lives at Marquette and saw the large turnout as he waited in line to register, waiting a whole hour.

"I think a lot of the social media has been going crazy, covering the election, so kids are seeing that, and then they’re wanting to put their own voice out there," added Gugala.

Milwaukee's Ward 186 had 126% turnout. It includes Marquette housing.

Ward 126 had 115% turnout. It’s the UW-Milwaukee campus.

And then there’s the city’s Ward 158 with 105% turnout. That's the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

"Our poll books, our voter rolls are being cleaned, they’re being updated, and voters are being inactivated as they move," said Claire Woodall, Senior Advisor with Issue One. "So, going into election day, we had very accurate poll lists, and on election day, anybody who moved, and hadn’t updated their registration, you frequently see it around campuses, like UWM and Marquette, with dorms, those voters are going to register on election day, and it increases that turnout percentage of registered voters over 100%."

"After an election, after each school year, over the summer, we will do maintenance, removing those voters who moved from the dorms, off of the poll lists, making them inactive and they haven’t yet taken that proactive step to re-register. So, you’re seeing less active voters on the poll books, and then voters updating on election day, because we allow same-day registration…which ends up skewing those numbers," Woodall added.

One more City of Milwaukee ward, Ward 350, had 120% turnout. That was because six people voted in the ward that had five registered voters before election day.

How can the voter turnout be higher than 100%? The numbers come from registered voters before polls open.

And Wisconsin law allows people to register to vote on Election Day.

Same-day registrations have been strong in the city.

According John Johnson, a Marquette Lubar Center Research Fellow, in 2020, about 21,000 people registered to vote at their polling place on election day.

In 2016, he found about 44,000 same-day registrations, and in 2012, it was roughly 54,000.

"This is completely normal, it happens every year. Anyone who pays attention to elections in Wisconsin knows this," said John Johnson.

President-elect Trump did better this year with younger voters, including in wards around UW-Madison, UW-La Crosse, UW-Whitewater.

"Trump’s share of the vote increased by about 9% points in the wards surrounding Marquette University," added Johnson. "Rational Republicans look at these election results in Milwaukee and say, wow, this is a good year for us. The Republican Party was more popular in the city of Milwaukee this year than it was four years ago, than it was eight years ago, and they see that as a win. It is only these conspiracy theorists who have this story in their mind that Milwaukee is untrustworthy that actually blinds them to the fact that they had momentum here this year.

Johnson says trends were repeated across the state.

"Hovde did a little bit worse than Trump just about everywhere, with the exception of the WOW (Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington) counties. said Johnson. "People like incumbents in Wisconsin, we see a small, one-or-two-point advantage for incumbents pretty consistently."

When all the votes were counted, Wisconsin elected a Republican for president and a Democrat for U.S. Senate.

FOX6 did a story earlier in the week on the five wards in Oak Creek that had 100% or greater, you can check out that story here.

Other issues clarified

One issue Hovde brings up is that the third party candidates won 71,000 votes, more than the difference between Hovde and Baldwin.

It is true, Democrats did recruit one of those candidates, Thomas Leager, who ran with the party name "America First." He says he was lied to as he was recruited.

Another issue Eric Hovde brings up is the late-night spike for Senator Baldwin.

But Republican number-crunchers knew that spike was coming. FOX6 reported that on election night.

He had a 68,000 vote lead, and it was known that Milwaukee's 108,000 absentee ballots would give a big boost to Democrat Tammy Baldwin because it's a city that votes 3/4th democratic.

It takes time to open up the outer envelopes, and then check the required signatures on the inner envelopes. And then they run those through the tabulators.

It all takes time and FOX6 crews were there the whole time, as we [FOX6] are bipartisan observers.

Eric Hovde also said Baldwin won nearly 90% of Milwaukee's absentee ballots. In fact, she won 82%.

Compared with Election Day in-person voting, she got 72%.

City of Milwaukee, 136,465 total senate votes on election day:

Baldwin: 75%

Hovde: 21%

107,568 total senate votes absentee (early/by mail):

Baldwin: 82%

Hovde: 16%

Polls ahead of election day showed that those voting by mail were overwhelmingly Democrats.