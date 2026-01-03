Milwaukee County Transit System: Transit Plus riders join WisGo in 2026

article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is modernizing fare payment for Transit Plus paratransit riders.

Pay using WisGo

What we know:

Starting Jan. 5, 2026, Transit Plus riders can pay for their rides using the WisGo regional fare collection system.



According to a news release, WisGo allows riders to load funds to an account and pay their fare by tapping a Transit Plus WisGo card or using the Umo mobility app when boarding a paratransit van.

WisGo fare collection is already in place at public transit agencies across Wisconsin, including MCTS fixed bus route service, Appleton, Beloit, Oshkosh, Racine, and Waukesha.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to give our riders a better experience with WisGo," said Transit Plus Director Fran Musci. "This program offers a single fare payment platform for our riders whether they ride the bus or Transit Plus paratransit van service."

Add funds to card

What you can do:

Riders can add funds to their Transit Plus WisGo card online at umopass.com or at more than 100 participating retail locations, including Pick ’n Save, Walgreens, CVS, El Rey, and Family Dollar.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System.





