Milwaukee County Transit System spring service changes start March 8

The Brief Starting March 8, routes 11, 22, 24, 80, and 88 will be shortened as part of the MCTS 2026 Service Plan. Seven routes will face long-term detours, and schedules for Route 30 and CONNECT 1 have been adjusted to maintain reliability during I-94 reconstruction. These changes prioritize maintaining neighborhood access by reducing service frequency in low-ridership areas.



The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced spring service changes will go into effect for bus riders starting Sunday, March 8.

Spring service changes

What we know:

A news release says five of the system’s routes will be shorter as the MCTS 2026 Service Plan enters its second phase.

Seven routes will continue or begin long-term detours due to construction.

Two routes now have updated schedules to improve reliability during I-94 roadway improvements.

Transit Plus

Dig deeper:

Beginning March 15, the Transit Plus Same Day Pilot service will adjust its start time to 8:00 a.m., one hour later than its current 7:00 a.m. schedule. This change is being implemented to ensure the program remains within the 2026 budget. Trip requests for same-day service will continue to be accepted through 5:59 p.m., seven days a week.

Adjusting bus routes

What we know:

In Phase II, the following routes will be shortened where ridership has historically been lower: Routes 11, 22, 24, 80, and 88. View a map of the shortened routes at RideMCTS.com/RouteModificationsMarch2026 .

Route 11

Segment Modification: Route 11 will turn back at 92nd Street on the west end, instead of ending at 124th Street as it does today.

Service Adjustment: Weekday buses will come every 50-53 minutes during the daytime and 45-50 minutes in the evening, compared to 32-35 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening today. Saturday buses will come every 45-48 minutes, compared to 30-32 minutes today. Sunday buses will come every 45 minutes, compared to 30 minutes today.

Route 22

Segment Modification: Route 22 will turn back at Humboldt Boulevard on the east end, instead of ending at UW-Milwaukee as it does today.

Service Adjustment: Weekday buses will come every 25-33 minutes during the daytime and 45 minutes in the evening, compared to 23-27 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening today. Saturday buses will come every 30-33 minutes, similar to today. Sunday buses will come every 28 minutes, compared to 30-34 minutes today.

Route 24

Segment Modification: All trips on route 24 will turn back at 74th and Edgerton near Southridge, instead of serving Downtown Greendale as some trips do today.

Service Adjustment: Weekday buses will come every 27-28 minutes during the daytime and 32 minutes in the evening, compared to 23 minutes during the daytime and 30-37 minutes in the evening today. Saturday buses will come every 25-26 minutes, similar to today. Sunday buses will come every 31-35 minutes, similar to today.

Route 80

Segment Modification: Route 80 will turn back at the Glendale Industrial Park near Green Bay and Florist on the north end, instead of Good Hope and Teutonia as it does today.

Service Adjustment: Weekday buses will come every 21-26 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening, compared to 15-22 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening today. Saturday buses will come every 25-26 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening, compared to 24 minutes during the daytime and 26 minutes in the evening today. Sunday buses will come every 25-27 minutes during the daytime and 30 minutes in the evening, similar to today.

Route 88

Segment Modification: Route 88 will turn back at 107th Street on the west end, instead of 124th Street as it does today.

Service Adjustment: Weekday buses will come every 52-60 minutes, compared to 35-40 minutes today. Saturday buses will come every 50-55 minutes, compared to 33-40 minutes today. Sunday buses will come every 45-55 minutes, compared to 35-38 minutes today.

Route 33 will have an additional trip added to the schedule between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. to make it easier for employees to get to work by 6 a.m.

Routes with Detours Beginning or Continuing in the Spring

The following routes will be on long-term detours starting or continuing through the spring. All trip times have been shifted to accommodate the added detour time.

Route 18 is anticipated to detour mid-April eastbound only off National Avenue using Greenfield Avenue from Miller Parkway to Layton Boulevard.

Route 24 will continue to detour off the 16th Street Bridge over the Menomonee River Valley. The detour will be in both directions and last until Fall 2026.

Route 44U will continue to detour due to the closure of the eastbound 68th Street on ramp to I-94. MCTS service to the State Fair park and ride lot is maintained throughout.

Route 60 will continue to detour off 60th Street between Main Street and Bluemound Road, as part of the I-94 construction project. The detour will be in both directions and last until late 2028.

Route 80 will continue to detour at Mitchell International Airport, bypassing the cell phone lot and stopping at the north end of departures, near American and United ticketing.

GreenLine will continue to detour at Mitchell International Airport, bypassing the cell phone lot and stopping/laying over at the south end of the baggage claim area.

PurpleLine will continue to detour off 27th Street between Clybourn Street and National Avenue, as part of the I-94 construction project. The detour will be in both directions and last until late 2027.

Wisconsin I-94

What we know:

MCTS is partnering with WisDOT to minimize service impacts to riders throughout the duration of this long-term construction project. To plan ahead, MCTS added service to two routes to maintain reliability during increased traffic activity. The additional time has been added to the spring schedule to accommodate riders on CONNECT 1 and ROUTE 30.

For more information about spring service changes, please visit RideMCTS.com .