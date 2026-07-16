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Milwaukee County Transit System proposes 25% service cuts for 2027

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Transit System
Published July 16, 2026 6:38 AM CDT
Published July 16, 2026 6:38 AM CDT
MCTS proposes 25% service cuts for 2027
MCTS proposes 25% service cuts for 2027

MCTS proposes 25% service cuts for 2027

Big changes could be coming for the Milwaukee County Transit System. MCTS is proposing an approximate 25% reduction in service in 2027. 

The Brief

    • Significant modifications could be on the horizon for the Milwaukee County Transit System.
    • MCTS proposes slashing transit service by roughly 25% by 2027.
    • There's no date set for when the proposal will be considered by the full board.

MILWAUKEE - Big changes could be coming for the Milwaukee County Transit System. MCTS is proposing an approximate 25% reduction in service starting in 2027.

Proposed service cuts

What we know:

Leaders say those cuts would help the agency stay afloat for the next three years. Based on projections, in 2027 the agency would have an estimated $15.7 million budget deficit. 

According to the MCTS president and CEO, the agency has been providing more service than its budget can sustain, making a complete system redesign necessary.

"This again is a proposed path forward that will help all of us collectively stabilize our system, sustain our system for several years, and it's a system that we can always grow," said Steve Fuentes, Milwaukee County Transit System President and CEO. 

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MCTS says it's partnering with a consulting company to explore the cuts and other potential ideas. 

There's no date set for when the proposal will be considered by the full board. 

Related

MCTS projects nearly $500K budget surplus in 2026, officials say
article

MCTS projects nearly $500K budget surplus in 2026, officials say

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is projected to end 2026 with a budget surplus, officials said on Thursday, June 4.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System. 

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