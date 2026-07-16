Milwaukee County Transit System proposes 25% service cuts for 2027

The Brief Significant modifications could be on the horizon for the Milwaukee County Transit System. MCTS proposes slashing transit service by roughly 25% by 2027. There's no date set for when the proposal will be considered by the full board.



Big changes could be coming for the Milwaukee County Transit System. MCTS is proposing an approximate 25% reduction in service starting in 2027.

Proposed service cuts

What we know:

Leaders say those cuts would help the agency stay afloat for the next three years. Based on projections, in 2027 the agency would have an estimated $15.7 million budget deficit.

According to the MCTS president and CEO, the agency has been providing more service than its budget can sustain, making a complete system redesign necessary.

"This again is a proposed path forward that will help all of us collectively stabilize our system, sustain our system for several years, and it's a system that we can always grow," said Steve Fuentes, Milwaukee County Transit System President and CEO.

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MCTS says it's partnering with a consulting company to explore the cuts and other potential ideas.

There's no date set for when the proposal will be considered by the full board.

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